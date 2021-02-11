Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $5.50. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 33,243 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

