Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $5.50. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 33,243 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.
Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)
Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.
