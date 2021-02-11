Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the January 14th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 152.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOF opened at $103.85 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $54.96 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
