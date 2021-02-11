Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the January 14th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 152.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOF opened at $103.85 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $54.96 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

