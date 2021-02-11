Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) Shares Down 3.4%

Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93). 8,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 17,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.77. The firm has a market cap of £65.52 million and a PE ratio of 21.52.

About Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV)

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

