Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALBO opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $795.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

