Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 19,175 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $399,031.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $543,600.00.

ALEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. 496,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,006. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.08. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

