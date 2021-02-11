Aleph.im Price Hits $0.33 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $26.83 million and $1.20 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00052935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00265618 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00096964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00077996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00084763 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,803.71 or 0.98862558 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,052,209 tokens. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

