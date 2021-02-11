Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.69

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 25650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

