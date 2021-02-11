Alias Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Alias has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar. Alias has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $111.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.00372814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002201 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00016181 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias (ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

