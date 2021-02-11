Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,547,613.00 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Remy W. Trafelet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 510 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $16,090.50.

On Monday, December 14th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,317,046.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 1,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $226.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.68. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter valued at $2,792,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALCO shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

