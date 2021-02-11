Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.02. 3,576,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,515,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alkermes by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

