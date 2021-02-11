All Sports (SOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $243,979.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $243,979.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.21 or 0.01109038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.68 or 0.05356157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027134 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

