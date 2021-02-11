Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM):
- 2/9/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.
- 2/3/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 12/28/2020 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
