Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM):

2/9/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

2/3/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/28/2020 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

