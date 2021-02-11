Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig Sells 100,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,418,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 1,245,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,258. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,589,000.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
