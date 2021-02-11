Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig Sells 100,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,418,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 1,245,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,258. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,589,000.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

