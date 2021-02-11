Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Reza Kazerounian Sells 19,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $554,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 1,245,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,258. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
