Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Reza Kazerounian Sells 19,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $554,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 1,245,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,258. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,863,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,589,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,482,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

