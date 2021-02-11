AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

AB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AB stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

