Alliant Energy (LNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LNT opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.