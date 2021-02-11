Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.18

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.18 and traded as high as $48.22. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 30,310 shares trading hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $458.14 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares in the company, valued at $42,858,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $532,323.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,946 shares in the company, valued at $43,134,488.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,142 shares of company stock worth $1,303,236. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

