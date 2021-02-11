Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 2,511 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Verizon Communications by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,512,000 after buying an additional 248,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.