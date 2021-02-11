Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY opened at $164.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average is $139.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $178.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

