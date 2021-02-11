Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,101.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,836.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,669.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

