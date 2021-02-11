Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,101.73 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,836.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,669.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

