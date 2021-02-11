AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Update

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SMCP opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

