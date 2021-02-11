Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.