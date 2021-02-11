Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Altice USA stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 297,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,447. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $53,295,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $64,600,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

