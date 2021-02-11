Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

ATUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

