Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PEP opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $191.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.