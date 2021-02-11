Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Down 5.6%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 3,228,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,838,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.