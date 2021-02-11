Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.84. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 9,563 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.30 million and a PE ratio of 49.47.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) Company Profile (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

