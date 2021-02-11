Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.84. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 9,563 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.30 million and a PE ratio of 49.47.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

