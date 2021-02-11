Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,228.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,195.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

