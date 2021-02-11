Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. 140166 raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,228.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3,195.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

