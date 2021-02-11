Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Ambu A/S stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

