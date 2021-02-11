Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Ambu A/S stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

