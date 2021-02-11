AMEPAY (AME) Trading Up 11% This Week

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.90 million and $73,087.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00263392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00084103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,056.67 or 0.95782621 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

AMEPAY Token Trading

AMEPAY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

