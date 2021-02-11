Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.1% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

