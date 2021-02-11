Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000.

VNQ traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $89.70. 52,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,301. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

