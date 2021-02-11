Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.87. 7,607,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 725% from the average session volume of 922,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions.

