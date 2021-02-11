América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.68. 20,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 51.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $808,000.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

