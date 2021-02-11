American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,702,700 shares, a growth of 332.5% from the January 14th total of 856,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,827,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other American Battery Metals news, CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Also, Director John Hunter William sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $62,400.00. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $246,800 over the last quarter.

OTCMKTS ABML opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. American Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

