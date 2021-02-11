American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 14th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,323,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMMJ opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
About American Cannabis
