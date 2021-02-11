American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 14th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,323,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMJ opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

