American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 490,600 shares, a growth of 425.3% from the January 14th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,740,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AEPT stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

