American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 490,600 shares, a growth of 425.3% from the January 14th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,740,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AEPT stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
American Energy Partners Company Profile
Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.