American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 701,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,738,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in American Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 675,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.