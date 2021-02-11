American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,068 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of American International Group worth $78,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,055,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in American International Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

