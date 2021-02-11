American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 14th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LIACF remained flat at $$2.58 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. American Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $3.32.
American Lithium Company Profile
