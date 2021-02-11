American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 14th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIACF remained flat at $$2.58 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. American Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

