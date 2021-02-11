American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Up 7.1%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.50. 347,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 194,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CL King began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

