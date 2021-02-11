American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $453.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $92,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.