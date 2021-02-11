American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 4.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of American Water Works worth $29,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

