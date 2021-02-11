Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 million, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.
About Amerigo Resources
Featured Article: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.