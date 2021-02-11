Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 million, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

