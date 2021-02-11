Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 241,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.00 and its 200-day moving average is $176.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $217.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,649. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

