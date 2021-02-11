Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading 22% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) traded up 22% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.95. 10,236,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 1,608,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $428,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,141 shares in the company, valued at $810,400.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.