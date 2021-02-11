AMO Coin (AMO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.33 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 79.5% against the US dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.01144544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.36 or 0.05515547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00020204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044398 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,488,929,848 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

